Abstract: Skeletal muscle is a plastic tissue that adapts to exercise through fusion of muscle stem cells (MuSCs) with myofibers, a physiological process referred to as myonuclear accretion. However, it is still unclear whether myonuclear accretion is driven by increased mechanical loading per se, or occurs, at least in part, in response to exercise-induced muscle injury. Here, we developed a carefully monitored and individualized neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) training protocol of the mouse plantar flexor muscles. Each NMES training session consisted of 80 isometric contractions at a submaximal mechanical intensity corresponding to ~ 15% of maximal tetanic force to avoid muscle damage. NMES trained mice were stimulated for 2 × 3 consecutive days separated by one day of rest, for a total of 6 sessions. Experiments were conducted on C57BL/6J and BALB/c males at 10-12 weeks of age. NMES led to a robust myonuclear accretion and higher MuSC content in gastrocnemius muscle of both mouse lines, without overt signs of muscle damage/regeneration or muscle hypertrophy or force improvement. This new mouse model of myonuclear accretion relying on the main function of skeletal muscles, i.e., force production in response to electrical stimuli, will be of utmost interest to further understand the role of MuSCs in skeletal muscle adaptations.