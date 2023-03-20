Newswise — Babesiosis, a dangerous and in rare cases deadly tick-borne disease, that mostly circulates in the Northeast and Midwest is increasing in prevalence, including in New York the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report on March 17.

In addition, West Nile, Lyme, and other diseases are on the rise with climate change. Dr. Andrew Handel, pediatric infectious diseases expert at Stony Brook Children's Hospital can discuss the differences between these tick-borne infections, how the symptoms are similar or vary, tips to reduce exposure to ticks, how to safely remove an attached tick, and the commitment of The Regional Tick-Borne Disease Resource Center at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. The Center educates the public, promotes collaboration and educational opportunities within the medical community, and facilitates access to the diagnosis and treatment of tick-borne diseases. The public can call 631-726-TICK.

Regarding tick season and West Nile Virus season, Dr. Handel can address:

What are the most common activities that have increased risk for tick exposure? What are some steps to take to protect yourself or your family?

What are the signs of tick exposure and what should someone do if they have been bitten by a tick? What are some safe ways to remove a tick form your skin?

What is West Nile virus? Who is most vulnerable to the virus? How soon do infected people get sick? What is the most effective treatment for the virus?

How is Stony Brook researching the development and changes in tick-borne infections in the Northeast region? What are some current or upcoming studies?

