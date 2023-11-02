Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, LA- Ochsner Health, the leading healthcare system in the Gulf South, and Infirmary Health, Alabama's largest private non-profit healthcare provider, are proud to announce a landmark partnership with Ochsner Accountable Care Network, a top-performing accountable care organization (ACO) in both clinical performance and healthcare savings for the Medicare population. The partnership aims to improve health outcomes for seniors across the Gulf Coast region.

Infirmary Health's hospitals and acute care facilities are recognized as national leaders in innovative and compassionate care for patients. Infirmary Health physicians will join more than 2,250 physicians already participating in the Ochsner Accountable Care Network (OACN) to provide coordinated quality care to Medicare patients. The collaboration will focus on sharing clinical best practices, improving patient experiences, coordinating comprehensive care services, leveraging advanced data analytics, and providing much-needed population health support programs for seniors.

“Infirmary Health’s commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare in the safest environment has remained the cornerstone of this organization throughout its 113-year history,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Stough. "This partnership with Ochsner allows us to combine our strengths with like-minded physician groups across the Gulf South and deliver on our commitment to seniors in our respective communities."

ACOs are groups of physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated quality care to Medicare patients. The goal of an ACO is to improve efficiency and coordination of care, resulting in improved health outcomes and reduced healthcare costs to both the patient and organization. In addition to better control rates for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, patients see the benefit of an ACO through improved communication with their healthcare teams and reduced duplication in paperwork and medical tests.

OACN, headquartered in New Orleans, La., recently achieved its seventh consecutive year of top-ranking results in both clinical performance and healthcare savings for the Medicare population in its care, as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). In 2022, OACN's participating clinicians reduced the expected cost of care by over $27 million for more than 52,000 Medicare beneficiaries. Over the last seven years, OACN has boosted health outcomes and reduced healthcare spending by more than $127 million.

“We’re excited for Infirmary Health to join Ochsner Accountable Care Network,” said Beau Raymond, MD, medical director and executive director for OACN. “Infirmary Health has a reputation for high quality, compassionate care that aligns with OACN values. By working together, we can better coordinate and ensure preventative care and management of chronic conditions for the people of the Gulf South.”

A priority of the collaboration is to provide comprehensive and well-coordinated services tailored for seniors across the continuum of care. This includes support services, social workers and nurse care managers to address the unique needs of patients outside of the hospital or clinic – particularly those with chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

“Our ultimate goal is to improve the affordability of healthcare while continually improving the quality of care for our patients,” said Raymond.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About Infirmary Health

Infirmary Health comprises three acute care hospitals, one long-term acute care hospital, two post-acute rehabilitation facilities, more than 60 physician practice locations, two freestanding emergency departments and other affiliates. Infirmary Health’s vision is to be the FIRST CHOICE for healthcare in the region. It serves all counties along the Gulf Coast and offers the most advanced technology, comprehensive treatment and highest quality care close to home.

About Ochsner Accountable Care Network

OACN is an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) that consists of clinicians throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Alabama. Founded in 2013 to ensure that patients, especially those with chronic conditions, get the right care, at the right time, in the right place, the network is dedicated to improving health outcomes and supports population health efforts across Louisiana and the Gulf South. As the largest ACO in Louisiana, OACN is comprised of Ochsner-employed and community physicians across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

