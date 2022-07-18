Abstract: The biologic basis of genetic ancestry-dependent variability in disease incidence and outcome is just beginning to be explored. We recently reported enrichment of a population of ZEB1-expressing cells located adjacent to the ductal epithelial cells in the normal breast of women of African Ancestry (AA) compared to European Ancestry (EA). By establishing and characterizing cell lines corresponding to these cells and validating in vitro findings with tissue microarrays of healthy breast tissue from AA, EA and Latina Ancestry (LA) women, we demonstrate that these cells have the properties of fibroadipogenic/mesenchymal stromal cells that express PROCR and PDGFRalpha;. PROCR+/ZEB1+/PDGFRalpha+ cells, hence renamed as PZP cells, are enriched in the normal breast tissues of AA compared to EA or LA women. In vitro, PZP cells trans-differentiated into adipocytes or osteocytes. In co-culture conditions, PZP:epithelial cell communication resulted in luminal epithelial cells acquiring basal/stem cell characteristics and increased expression of IL-6 suggesting the impact of this communication on breast epithelial hierarchy and the microenvironment. Consistent with this possibility, the level of phospho-STAT3, which is a downstream target of IL-6, was higher in the normal and cancerous breast tissues of AA compared to EA women. PZP cells transformed with HRasG12V with or without SV40-T/t antigens generated metaplastic carcinoma in NSG mice suggesting that these cells could be the cell-of-origin of metaplastic breast cancers. Collectively, these results identify a stromal cell component that could influence the biology of breast cancer in AA women.