Newswise — A group of researchers from UCL conducted a recent study and found that genetic material inherited from Neanderthals affects the shape of humans' noses.

According to new study suggests that a gene that gives humans taller noses may have been helpful as our ancestors moved out of Africa and adapted to colder weather.

Dr. Kaustubh Adhikari, co-author of the study and a researcher at UCL Genetics, Evolution & Environment and The Open University, said that scientists have learned since the sequencing of the Neanderthal genome 15 years ago that ancient humans interbred with Neanderthals. Therefore, modern humans have inherited pieces of Neanderthal DNA that can influence various physical traits.

Dr. Kaustubh Adhikari explains that the study discovered that certain DNA inherited from Neanderthals affects the shape of our faces, including our noses, and this genetic impact may have given an advantage to our ancient ancestors, which has been passed down through many generations.

The researchers studied over 6,000 people from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru to investigate how Neanderthal DNA affects facial features. By comparing the genetic information of the participants to photographs of their faces, the team was able to identify 33 genome regions associated with face shape. They were able to confirm 26 of these regions by comparing the data with participants from other ethnicities in East Asia, Europe, and Africa. This suggests that the genetic markers associated with facial features are likely to be universal across different populations.

The scientists discovered that a particular part of the DNA called ATF3 showed signs of being inherited from Neanderthals in people with East Asian and Native American ancestry. This genetic material was linked to taller noses in these populations, and the gene region demonstrated indications of natural selection, implying that it might have been helpful to the people who inherited it.

Dr. Qing Li's statement emphasizes the significance of the gene identified in the study, which may have played a crucial role in human adaptation to different climates, especially colder ones. The nose's shape is essential in regulating the air we breathe's temperature and humidity, making it a vital part of human adaptation. The study suggests that the gene inherited from Neanderthals might have played a role in shaping the human nose to adapt to colder climates as our ancestors migrated out of Africa.

Professor Andres Ruiz-Linares said that most genetic studies focused only on the genes of Europeans, but their research studied a diverse group of people from Latin America. This allowed them to gain a better understanding of the genetics of all humans.

The research team has discovered that the shape of our face has been influenced by DNA from ancient humans who are different from Homo sapiens. This is the second time the team has made such a discovery. In a previous 2021 paper, they found a gene that affects our lip shape, which was inherited from the ancient Denisovans.

The study involved researchers based in the UK, China, France, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, and Brazil.