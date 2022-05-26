Research Alert

Pharmacological inhibitors of glutathione synthesis and circulation, such as buthionine-sulfoximine, inhibit glutathione metabolism. These drugs decrease the aggressiveness of pancreatic cancer, inhibit tumor stem cell survival, and reduce chemotherapy resistance. Nevertheless, buthionine-sulfoximine also decreases the content of glutathione in normal cells, disrupts the balance between reactive oxygen species and glutathione, and eventually induces cell apoptosis. Pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed at an advanced stage and has a poor prognosis. Consequently, the use of biomarkers to screen high-risk patients can be an effective method.

Key Words: Cancer stem cells, Chemoresistance, Pancreatic cancer, Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, Redox

 

Core Tip: To reduce side effects, pharmacological inhibitors of glutathione synthesis and circulation, such as buthionine-sulfoximine and 6-aminonicotinamide, can be assessed by in vivo models of pancreatic cancer. Evaluating the impact of different organs on metabolic processes and the invasiveness of cancer stem cells may provide new avenues for therapeutics targeting tumor metabolism.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Publisher Website; Download PDF

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells Biotech Cancer All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY