Abstract: Acute myeloid leukemias (AML) are comprised of multiple cell types with distinct capabilities to propagate the disease and resist therapy. Approximately 20% of AML patients carry gain-of-function mutations in IDH1 or IDH2 that result in over-production of the onco-metabolite 2-HG. Although IDH inhibitors can induce complete morphological remission, almost all patients eventually relapse. Analysis of clinical samples suggests that a population of IDH mutant cells is able to persist during treatment eventually acquiring 2-HG independence and drug resistance. Herein we characterized the molecular and cellular responses to the clinical IDH1 inhibitor AG-120 at high resolution using a novel multi-allelic mouse model of IDH1 mutant AML. We demonstrate that AG-120 exerts cell type-dependent effects on leukemic cells promoting delayed disease regression. Although IDH1 inhibition alone was not able to fully eradicate the disease, we uncovered that it increases cycling of rare leukemic stem cells and triggers transcriptional upregulation of the pyrimidine salvage pathway. Accordingly, AG-120 sensitized IDH1 mutant AML to azacitidine with the combination of AG-120 and azacitidine showing vastly improved efficacy in vivo. Our data highlight the impact of nongenetic heterogeneity on treatment response and provide mechanistic rationale for a drug combination that is being tested in clinical trials.