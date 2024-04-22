Newswise — Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) and the Fannie and John Hertz Foundation are proud to announce a partnership aimed at cultivating and connecting world-class talent in the Tri-Valley region of the Bay Area.

With two national labs, more than 730 tech companies and a GDP of $49B, the Tri-Valley is home to some of the world’s most visionary leaders and game-changing innovations. Both ITV and the Hertz Foundation have deep roots in the region and are dedicated to amplifying the impact of visionary thinkers and nurturing its thriving ecosystem of innovation.

The Hertz Foundation has fueled 1280 leaders and disruptors in science and technology for more than 60 years through its renowned Hertz Fellowship program. This initiative identifies exceptional U.S. doctoral students and provides them with the resources and lifelong support to accelerate their careers and amplify their research in support of our nation. Through special networking events and media coverage, this expanded partnership will spotlight how the Hertz Foundation has contributed to the Tri-Valley region and will help catalyze collaborations with ITV’s network of over 100 companies, non-profits, research labs, educational institutions and regional thought leaders.

“The partnership between the Hertz Foundation and Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group dates back to ITV’s genesis as nuclear physicist Jay Davis (retired, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory) was serving as President of the Hertz Foundation while he was a founding member of ITV’s first board of directors. The Hertz brand is a significant contributor to the region’s thriving innovation ecosystem and we are thrilled we can work together on our shared mission of cultivating the talent pipeline in the Tri-Valley” says Katie Marcel, ITV’s CEO.

“For over 60 years, the Hertz Foundation has been growing our nation’s pool of exceptional science and technology leaders” states Robbee Baker Kosak, president of the Hertz Foundation. “Our partnership with ITV enables us to enhance opportunities for Hertz Fellows within the Bay Area’s hotbed of innovation and leverage our national network to expand the visibility of both organizations among U.S. science, technology and philanthropy leaders.“

Hertz Fellows, including more than 200 across the San Francisco Bay Area, today comprise an influential network of many of our nation’s most accomplished science and technology leaders. Their breakthroughs can be found in numerous arenas including AI, quantum computing, space exploration, national security, biotech, disease detection and energy, to name a few. Kim Budil, Director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and Michael-Schnall Levin, founding scientist and chief technology officer at 10x Genomics, (both headquartered in the Tri-Valley) are Hertz Fellows and members of the Hertz Foundation Board of Directors. Both Budil and Schnall-Levin’s remarkable careers exemplify the range and caliber of talent that the Hertz Foundation seeks to identify and support.

Through the partnership, the Hertz Foundation is supporting and participating in ITV’s signature events: The 2024 Tri-Valley Energy Summit, which featured Budil as keynote speaker; the 2024 #GameChangers Awards, an event that spotlights the Tri-Valley’s game-changing companies and leaders; and the DreamMakers and Risktakers Awards, which recognizes young innovators influencing the future of the Tri-Valley and beyond.

In June, the organizations will co-host an event on 10x Genomics’ Pleasanton campus, featuring storytelling and networking with regional fellows and other influential leaders and celebrating the Hertz Foundation’s legacy in the Tri-Valley.

About the Hertz Foundation

The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation identifies the nation’s most promising innovators in science and technology and empowers them to pursue solutions to our toughest challenges. Launched in 1963, the Hertz Fellowship is the most prestigious fellowship program in the U.S., fueling more than 1,280 leaders, disruptors and creators who apply their remarkable talents where they’re needed most — from our national security to the future of healthcare. Hertz Fellows hold over 3,000 patents, have founded more than 375 companies, and have received more than 200 major national and international awards, including two Nobel Prizes, 10 Breakthrough Prizes, the National Medal of Technology, the Fields Medal and the Turing Award. Additionally, 52 are members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, and 37 are fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Learn more at HertzFoundation.org.

About Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV)

ITV is a collaborative group of industry leaders dedicated to the Tri-Valley: The Heart of California Innovation. By bringing together companies, non-profits, and regional thought leaders committed to innovation, ITV is enhancing the business climate, spurring job growth, and expanding the vibrant Tri-Valley community.