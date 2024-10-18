Newswise — BOSTON (Oct. 24, 2024) – Beginning in 2021, The Allergists’ Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, began funding innovative projects that address challenges faced by communities served by practicing allergists.

Grants are awarded in the following two categories:

Planning/exploratory projects (up to $10,000 for 12 months) to address issues that have not been fully explored, for which data needs to be gathered. Implementation grants (up to $25,000 for 24 months) for projects in which preliminary data has been gathered and initial planning has taken place. These grants help take the work to the “next level.”

This year, six grantees will present their work at the ACAAI National Scientific Meeting in Boston. The awards are made possible thanks to generous donations from College members, and support by GSK.

“The Allergists’ Foundation received a strong response to our call for proposals under the Community Grant Program, which makes our job of selecting projects for funding very challenging,” said Todd Mahr, MD, ACAAI Executive Medical Director and chair of the Foundation’s Grants Allocation Committee. “We are impressed with the quality and creativity of the proposals we’ve received so far, and we look forward to seeing more project ideas with each new grant cycle.”

An introduction to each project presented at this year’s meeting is given below:

R003

SIMULATION-BASED TRAINING OF THE EMERGENT MANAGEMENT OF ANAPHYLAXIS IN CLINIC: A FOCUS ON FACILITATING TEAMWORK

Introduction: Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening systemic allergic reaction often triggered by medications, foods, and insect stings. Managing anaphylaxis can be challenging, particularly in community settings. In busy clinics, where multiple patients undergo allergy testing, oral food challenges, desensitization and immunotherapy, rapid recognition and treatment of anaphylaxis require a team effort. The ability of physicians, trainees and nurses to respond quickly to anaphylaxis can improve outcomes.

R136

MILD ASTHMA- WHAT MATTERS TO PATIENTS AND PARENTS

Introduction: Mild asthma (MA) is defined variably between studies and guidelines. This group accounts for a vast majority of asthma patients and have underappreciated risks; priorities of MA patients are currently unknown. The purpose of this study was to identify MA patient and parent perspectives relating to the definition of MA, its treatment, and patients’ concerns/goals.

R163

RURAL SCHOOL ENGAGEMENT AND STOCK INHALERS: UTILIZING A FOCUS GROUP TO GUIDE IMPLEMENTATION STRATEGIES

Introduction: Asthma is the most common US chronic pediatric lung disease. Children in rural schools face unique environmental asthma triggers and longer distances to medical services compared to urban children. While Illinois law permits schools to carry undesignated rescue asthma, few rural schools participate. This study aimed to develop a rural school engagement strategy for stock inhaler programming.

R173

INDOOR AIR QUALITY IN THE HOMES OF CHILDREN WITH ASTHMA

Introduction: Indoor air pollutants have been linked with poor asthma control and frequent exacerbations. Most studies evaluating indoor air quality in children with asthma have not collected continuous, long-term data. This pilot study was conducted to demonstrate the feasibility of long-term indoor air quality continuous monitoring in a pediatric allergy population.

R174

HEALTH CARE UTILIZATION IN URBAN CHILDREN WITH ASTHMA AND ATOPIC DERMATITIS

Introduction: Atopic Dermatitis (AD) is highly co-morbid with asthma. Disease management in urban children is challenged by poverty, decreased access to care, and urban stressors. We investigated how healthcare utilization was related to disease severity.

R308

A QUALITY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT TO REDUCE FOOD ALLERGY IGE PANEL UTILIZATION

Introduction: Food allergy (FA) IgE panels are inappropriately used by pediatricians to evaluate non-IgE mediated conditions, resulting in inaccurate diagnosis, increased costs, and increased FA development due to delayed introduction of allergenic foods. We present the initial outcomes of a quality improvement project (QI) designed to reduce FA IgE panel utilization.

