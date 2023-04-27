Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The April 2023 issue of SLAS Technology contains four original research articles and one technical brief covering the development of robotic systems, ultrasound frequency sonification, automated algorithm development and other laboratory automation technology.

Featured in this issue is the article “Automated algorithm development to assess survival of human neurons using longitudinal single-cell tracking: Application to synucleinopathy,” by Choi, et al, which focuses on the use of longitudinal single-cell tracking to evaluate induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)derived human neurons to study Parkinson’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and other synucleinopathies.

Previous drug discovery assays in this area have required manual cell counting to track cell death and markers of neuronal fitness, which are historically time-consuming, tedious and prone to error. To overcome these challenges, the researchers developed an algorithm capable of measuring these parameters with accuracy comparable to manual counting with better consistency, demonstrated through an evaluation of the neuroprotective effects of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) on neurons overexpressing Α-synuclein (A53T).

Access the April issue of SLAS Technology to learn more about the future applications of this automated algorithm and other laboratory automation technology research articles.

The April issue of SLAS Technology includes these additional articles:

