Newswise — A study led by researchers from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, in collaboration with the Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research in Aventura, Florida, unveiled promising findings on the protective benefits of an active ingredient in marijuana called cannabidiol against ultraviolet-A radiation, which can age the skin and possibly lead to skin cancer.

This prospective, single-center pilot clinical trial involved 19 participants who applied either a nano-encapsulated CBD cream or the same cream without CBD to blinded spots on the skin of the buttocks twice daily for 14 days. Following this period, the treated skin areas were exposed to up to three times the amount of ultraviolet radiation needed to burn/injure the skin. After 24 hours, skin biopsies were taken for detailed analysis to assess for cellular and DNA damage well known to be associated with UVA exposure.

“This innovative trial is the first to establish the potential protective capacity of CBD, when purposefully delivered, in humans against the harmful effects of UVA radiation, both validating and marking a significant advancement in the field of cannabinoid based skin care,” said Adam Friedman, professor and chair of dermatology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Key Takeaway: 21 percent of participants showed less redness on CBD-treated skin compared to control-treated skin at 24 hours post-exposure. Skin thickening on biopsies, which would be caused by sun exposure, was significantly reduced in the CBD-treated skin as compared to controls,highlighting that CBD prevented the expected UVA skin cell injury. Most importantly, application of CBD cream effectively reduced DNA damage and DNA mutations associated with UVA-induced skin aging/damage and ultimately skin cancer.

“These findings will hopefully reinvigorate research efforts and investment in translating the preclinical knowledge we have on the impact of CBD in the skin to many areas within dermatology and beyond,” Friedman said.

The study,“Topical Nanoencapsulated Cannabidiol Cream as an Innovative Strategy Combatting Ultraviolet A-Induced Nuclear and Mitochondrial DNA Injury: A Pilot Randomized Clinical Study” was published July 16, 2024 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.