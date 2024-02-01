Newswise — In a groundbreaking study( https://doi.org/10.1038/s41378-023-00623-y) published on 29 November 2023, in the journal Microsystems & Nanoengineering, researchers from Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU) have unveiled a breakthrough in the detection of hydrogen peroxide H 2 O 2 , a vital biomarker in biological processes, with the development of dual-functional portable sensors based on Pt-Ni hydrogels. These sensors, adept at both colorimetric and electrochemical detection, are poised to revolutionize personalized healthcare.



The innovative Pt-Ni hydrogels, synthesized through a simple co-reduction process, are integral to a new method for H 2 O 2 detection. These hydrogels, with their unique structure of nanowire networks and crumpled nanosheets, provide a vast surface area crucial for biosensing. Demonstrating significant peroxidase-like and electrocatalytic activities, they enable both colorimetric and electrochemical sensing of H 2 O 2 . The colorimetric approach involves a visible color change in the hydrogel upon interaction with H 2 O 2 , measurable via UV-visible absorption spectra, with a rapid response time. Electrochemical sensing is confirmed through cyclic voltammetry, highlighting the hydrogels' effectiveness in H 2 O 2 reduction. Key findings include a low detection limit for both colorimetric (0.030 μM) and electrochemical (0.15 μM) methods, wide linearity ranges, outstanding long-term stability of up to 60 days, and excellent selectivity, essential for accurate H 2 O 2 measurement in complex samples. Additionally, the sensors' performance in detecting H 2 O 2 from HeLa cells aligns closely with standard spectrophotometric and electrochemical methods, confirming their potential for practical applications.



These portable H 2 O 2 sensors represent a significant advancement in the field of health monitoring. Their simplicity, sensitivity, and selectivity make them ideal for point-of-care diagnostics, offering a new avenue for personalized healthcare. These devices, with their potential for easy integration into daily life, could revolutionize the way we monitor and manage health conditions, paving the way for broader applications in medical diagnostics and therapeutic monitoring.

###

References

DOI

10.1038/s41378-023-00623-y

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1038/s41378-023-00623-y

Funding information

The National Natural Science Foundation of China (22374119, 22274127, 61901389); The Research Fund of the State Key Laboratory of Solidification Processing (NPU), China (2021-QZ-01); The Key Project of the Natural Science Fund of Shaanxi Province (2023-JC-ZD-06).

Microsystems & Nanoengineering is an online-only, open access international journal devoted to publishing original research results and reviews on all aspects of Micro and Nano Electro Mechanical Systems from fundamental to applied research. The journal is published by Springer Nature in partnership with the Aerospace Information Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Sciences, supported by the State Key Laboratory of Transducer Technology.