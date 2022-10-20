Newswise — CLEVELAND - Together with Pittsburgh-based strategy and design consultancy, Thoughtform, University Hospitals has designed an award-winning new approach to men’s health. The Design Management Institute (dmi) recognized UH Cutler Center for Men as the second-place recipient of its 2022 dmi Design Value Awards on Sept. 27, and the Service Design Network (SDN) named the center a finalist for the 2022 Service Design Network Award in the Professional Non-Profit/Public Sector category on Oct. 13.

The dmi is an international membership organization that brings together design innovators, educators, researchers, and leaders from every design discipline, every industry, and every corner of the planet to facilitate transformational organizational change and design-driven innovation. Every year, its Design Value Awards honor teams that have delivered significant value through design or design management practices.

The Service Design Network leads a similar charge, leveraging its expertise in service design and a driver of global growth, development and innovation within the practice. With its annual awards, it celebrates projects representing the global benchmark for a world-class service design.

Men are 33 percent less likely to go to the doctor than women are. More than 40 percent of men do not go to the doctor at all, unless they are experiencing a major health issue. This avoidance has consequences. Men live shorter lives than women by seven years, give or take. This is not only a problem of access or education. It is a cultural problem, rooted in American masculinity and its conceptions of vulnerability and control.

To close this historical healthcare gender gap, UH, with the help of a $15 million donor gift, established UH Cutler Center for Men. To make true impact on the men of Northeast Ohio, UH Cutler Center for Men promoted fresh thinking and sought customer experience expertise from strategists with portfolios beyond healthcare.

“Men will experience a fresh approach to their health and wellbeing — with convenience and trust, and through modern engagement tools,” said Lee Ponsky, MD, Executive Director, UH Cutler Center for Men. “Enhancing the quality and longevity of life for men simply has to be a priority in our communities and nationwide and we must take cues from the best experiences in all industries for a long-lasting effect.”

To design an integrated health care experience that addresses men’s unique cultural and medical wants and needs, Thoughtform and the UH Cutler Center for Men team brought patients, providers and community members into the conversation via a unique co-design process. Through a series of group design exercises, participants were asked to imagine an experience – digital and physical – that maximizes the sense of confidence, connection and customization that patients can feel in healthcare interactions. Bringing prospective users into the fold, men were able to identify features and traits most important to them, helping set the framework for a health care experience sure to elicit behavior change. The multi-faceted engagement strategy approaches men’s health from more than just a clinical perspective. It expands the definition of health care, supporting men in areas such as mental health, financial well-being, relationships and parenthood.

“Thoughtful design has the power to influence behavior and change mindsets,” said ThoughtForm lead strategist Katie Schmiedicker. “One touchpoint at a time, we can support men in their journey to establish lifelong health habits and engage them in a new way. We’re so thankful that the Design Management Institute and the Service Design Network see the importance of this work and have helped spread the message through their thoughtful selection of UH Cutler Center for Men.”

This work intends to change the culture of men’s health in the Cleveland area – promoting preventative care and enabling the enthusiastic seeking of health and wellness services. Alongside its current digital program, UH Cutler Center for Men will open its flagship physical location in the UH Ahuja Phase II expansion in fall 2023.

