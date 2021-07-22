The opening ceremony of the Olympics elicits all the oohs and aahs. From the parade featuring every nation to the spectacle of the host country’s cultural presentation to the lighting of the torch, the proceedings deliver a slew of historic moments before the games even begin.

These made-for-television moments can overshadow just how much coordination will go into the actual competitions at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo – especially with the pandemic still very much a concern.

Matthew Robinson, a professor of sport management who specializes in International Sport Management at the University of Delaware, can provide a behind-the-scenes look at the Summer Games' inner workings.

He has a unique perspective as he is currently the Director of the International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Program (ICECP) and theInternational Coaching Apprenticeship in Basketball (ICAB).

“Think of this: There are world championship level events in 28 sports held in one location fit into a two-week period. Coordination is required between sport governing organizations from National Olympic Committees to National Federations, to International Federations as well as the athletes themselves. Then you must factor in the cultural differences of the various individuals,” Robinson said. “It is truly an amazing undertaking of cooperation and communication.”

Robinson can also discuss: