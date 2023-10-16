University of Virginia President Jim Ryan interviewed the Division of Perceptual Studies (DOPS)’s Dr. Bruce Greyson on his latest podcast “Inside UVA.” Greyson is professor emeritus of psychiatry and neurobehavior at UVA and has studied the phenomenon of near-death experiences (NDEs) for nearly 50 years. In this episode, Greyson shares some of the most compelling examples of NDEs, explains the various ways DOPS researchers study human consciousness, and talks about what he finds most meaningful about NDE research. He is an eminent academic and clinician and known and respected internationally for his pioneering work, with more than 100 publications in medical journals.