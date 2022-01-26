Abstract

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have the potential for use in cell-based regenerative therapies. Currently, hundreds of clinical trials are using MSCs for the treatment of various diseases. However, MSCs are low in number in adult tissues; they show heterogeneity depending upon the cell source and exhibit limited proliferative potential and early senescence in in vitro cultures. These factors negatively impact the regenerative potential of MSCs and therefore restrict their use for clinical applications. As a result, novel methods to generate induced MSCs (iMSCs) from induced pluripotent stem cells have been explored. The development and optimization of protocols for generation of iMSCs from induced pluripotent stem cells is necessary to evaluate their regenerative potential in vivo and in vitro. In addition, it is important to compare iMSCs with primary MSCs (isolated from adult tissues) in terms of their safety and efficacy. Careful investigation of the properties of iMSCs in vitro and their long term behavior in animals is important for their translation from bench to bedside.