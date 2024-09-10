Newswise — A report released today by the Center for State Policy Analysis (cSPA) at Tufts University's Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life analyzes the risks and potential of Massachusetts Ballot Question 3, which would clear a path to unionization for rideshare drivers using an approach that’s largely untested in the United States.

"Many other countries allow unions like this, where workers and companies negotiate rules for a whole industry," said Evan Horowitz, executive director of cSPA. "The idea is perfectly sound. But the fact that it’s never been done in the US creates a lot of uncertainty and raises the likelihood of resistance from business groups and union skeptics."

Today’s report is the third in a series covering all five state ballot questions to be released over the next two weeks. Key findings include:

This ballot question covers workers who transport passengers using platforms like Uber and Lyft, not gig workers who provide food delivery or other services.

The explicit goal is not just to enable unionization but to improve the welfare of rideshare drivers and "raise standards for the terms and conditions of work in this industry."

Question 3 would likely increase the cost of rides and therefore shrink demand. This would limit some of the known benefits of the apps, including reduced drunk driving and expanded mobility options.

Even if voters endorse Question 3, drivers may not be able to start forming unions right away. When the city of Seattle pursued a similar proposal in 2015, it was challenged in court and ultimately undone.

Question 3 is long and detailed, but some of those small details could be pivotal. As an example, the number of drivers needed to create a union is very low — roughly 12.5 percent — which simplifies organization but risks the emergence of an unpopular union with limited driver support.

READ THE FULL REPORT

cSPA’s analyses of Questions 1 and 2 were released last week. In the coming days, cSPA will publish reports on the two remaining state ballot questions in Massachusetts.

cSPA provides expert, nonpartisan analysis of legislative proposals and ballot questions in Massachusetts. It is based at Tufts University and supported by Tisch College along with a diverse group of funding sources from across the political spectrum. These funders have no involvement in cSPA's work across the Massachusetts ballot questions.