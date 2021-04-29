Research Alert

Despite significant advances in treatment, sports-related concussion continues to plague athletes. Part of the reason for this is that the biological basis of concussion is poorly understood. Genetics play a key role in the biology underlying concussion. In this study, investigators performed the first genome-wide association study for concussion. Investigators screened the entire genome for genetic differences associated with the injury in two large cohorts. DNA polymorphisms in the PLXNA4 and SPATA5 genes were found to be associated with concussion. PLXNA4 encodes a type of nerve cell receptor whose role is to steer nerve growth. For SPATA5, previous work found that individuals carrying two strong, deleterious mutations of this gene produce symptoms that are similar to concussion like intellectual disability, hearing loss and vision impairment. This study found that these genetic markers identified individuals with about a three-fold increased risk for concussion. This information might lead to improved prevention and treatment for concussion, help inform return-to-play guidelines, and perhaps direct an athlete’s choice of sport.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, April-2021

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Exercise and Fitness Neuro Sports Medicine Trauma Genetics
KEYWORDS
American College of Sports Medicine ACSM research ACSM Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise MSSE Sports Medicine Exercise Science Exercise Physiology Concussion Traumatic Brain Injury traumatic brain injuries Genetic Testing SPATA5 sports-related concussion PLXNA4
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY