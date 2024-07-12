Abstract

Newswise — Previous studies have investigated the positive effects of inspiration, but its influence on consumer patience in intertemporal choice remains largely unknown. To bridge this gap, we conducted six studies to examine the relationship between inspiration and consumer patience in intertemporal choice. Our findings indicate that inspiration can increase consumer patience in intertemporal choice, with meaning in life mediating the observed positive effects. Furthermore, we discover that regulatory focus moderates the direct and indirect effects of inspiration on consumer patience in intertemporal choice through meaning in life. Specifically, for promotion-focused consumers, inspiration enhances their sense of meaning in life, leading to increased patience in intertemporal choice. However, the positive effect of inspiration on patience through meaning in life is not observed in prevention-focused consumers. These findings contribute to the literature by directly investigating the link between inspiration and patience in intertemporal choice while providing valuable insights for marketers and policymakers.