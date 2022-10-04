Article title: Physiological predictors of morbidity and mortality in COPD: the relative importance of reduced inspiratory capacity and inspiratory muscle strength

Authors: Devin B. Phillips, Matthew D. James, Conor D. O’Donnell, Sandra G. Vincent, Katherine A. Webb, Juan P. de-Torres, J. Alberto Neder, Denis E. O’Donnell

From the authors: “To our knowledge, this study is the first to show an independent association between low resting inspiratory capacity (IC) and, severe exertional dyspnea, exercise limitation, and increased mortality risk, after accounting for the severity of airway obstruction, inspiratory muscle strength, and diffusing capacity. These results support the use of resting IC as an important independent physiological biomarker closely linked to key clinical outcomes in COPD.”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.