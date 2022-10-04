Research Alert

Article title: Physiological predictors of morbidity and mortality in COPD: the relative importance of reduced inspiratory capacity and inspiratory muscle strength

Authors: Devin B. Phillips, Matthew D. James, Conor D. O’Donnell, Sandra G. Vincent, Katherine A. Webb, Juan P. de-Torres, J. Alberto Neder, Denis E. O’Donnell

From the authors: “To our knowledge, this study is the first to show an independent association between low resting inspiratory capacity (IC) and, severe exertional dyspnea, exercise limitation, and increased mortality risk, after accounting for the severity of airway obstruction, inspiratory muscle strength, and diffusing capacity. These results support the use of resting IC as an important independent physiological biomarker closely linked to key clinical outcomes in COPD.”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Applied Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Respiratory Diseases and Disorders
KEYWORDS
Physiology COPD Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease inspiratory capacity Disease Markers Lung Disease
View All Latest News

Recommended For You