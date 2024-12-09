Newswise — City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) recently hosted two inspiring events featuring Nobel Laureates, offering students and faculty members a rare opportunity to engage with world-renowned scientists.

On November 22, 2024, Professor Serge Haroche, HKIAS Senior Fellow and a 2012 Nobel Laureate in Physics, delivered a sharing session titled “Exploring Frontiers: A Conversation with Nobel Laureate in Physics.” The event, facilitated by Professor Denver Li, Associate Dean of Research and Postgraduate Education, and Professor Xiao Li, Associate Professor in the Department of Physics, drew a diverse audience, including faculty members, students from the College of Science and secondary schools’ participants from the CityUHK Science Patent Challenge and Science Video Competition.

Renowned for his groundbreaking work in quantum optics and cavity quantum electrodynamics, Professor Haroche reflected on his academic journey, highlighting the challenges of securing research funding and the growing pressure on scientists to prioritize practical applications over fundamental research. He emphasized the importance of teaching in academia for deepening understanding and transmitting knowledge. Addressing youngsters aspiring to be scientists, he stressed the need for passion and hard work to unlock the mysteries of natural sciences.

Three days later, on November 25, 2024, the excitement continued with a distinguished lecture by Professor Jean-Marie Lehn, HKIAS Senior Fellow and a 1987 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry. His presentation at CityUHK, titled “Steps Towards Complex Matter: From Supramolecular Chemistry Towards Adaptive Chemistry,” drew a full house of over a hundred participants, comprising researchers, scholars, and enthusiastic students. This lecture is supported in part by the Kwang Hua Educational Foundation.

Professor Lehn, a leader in supramolecular chemistry, highlighted chemistry's pivotal role as a bridge across scientific disciplines, focusing on molecular recognition and self-assembly processes that have revolutionized chemistry and material science. He introduced dynamic supramolecular materials, emphasizing their unique adaptability and self-organization. These principles enable practical applications, such as innovative drug discovery and the development of advanced materials for medical use.

Both Nobel Laureates' engagements at CityUHK offered a unique opportunity for students and faculty members to interact with eminent figures in science. These activities not only broadened the participants' horizons but also enriched the inspirational atmosphere at City University of Hong Kong.

(View detailed profile of Professor Serge Haroche and Professor Jean-Marie Lehn on HKIAS website.)