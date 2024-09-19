For Immediate Release: September 19, 2024

Media Contact: Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected]

Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 19, 2024) - The George Washington University and José Andrés, renowned chef and founder of the Global Food Institute (GFI) at GW, today announced Instacart and The Rockefeller Foundation are members of the Institute’s Leadership Council.

The Leadership Council is a distinguished group of leaders and organizations dedicated to advancing sustainable and equitable food systems. With the addition of Instacart and The Rockefeller Foundation, GFI aims to further scale its impact through collaborative efforts and visionary leadership, fostering positive change in the global food system.

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, and The Rockefeller Foundation, a global philanthropic organization focused on promoting the well-being of humanity, bring a wealth of expertise and resources to the council. The involvement and support of both organizations will enhance GFI’s initiatives and expand its reach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Instacart and The Rockefeller Foundation to our Leadership Council,” said Stacy Dean, Carbonell Family Executive Director of the Global Food Institute. “Their commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the global food landscape. The participation of a leading multinational grocery technology company and a preeminent global philanthropic organization in the work of GFI is a testament to the importance of our mission and to their belief in GW as a partner.”

“Instacart is honored to be the first private sector company to join the George Washington University Global Food Institute’s Leadership Council to further advance our work increasing nutrition access and expanding food as medicine,” said Dani Dudeck, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Instacart. “We believe that bridging the gap between nutrition and health requires ambitious, collaborative action. By working with GFI and other partners on the council, we’ll drive research, innovation, and shape policies that build more sustainable and equitable food systems. Together, we’re committed to using the power of technology and public-private partnerships to ensure every person, in every community, has access to the food they need to nourish their families.”

"The Rockefeller Foundation is proud to be a founding partner of the Global Food Institute and a member of its Leadership Council. We share the Institute's commitment to transforming our food systems so they nourish people and planet alike—while developing the next generation of leaders at the intersection of food, climate, and social justice,” said Rajiv Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation.

About the Global Food Institute at the George Washington University

Launched in May 2023, the Global Food Institute is dedicated to changing the world through the power of food, tackling global issues across three main pillars: policy, innovation and humanity. The Institute is committed to educating the next generation through the lens of food, building a hub of cross-disciplinary research and innovation, and convening a diverse array of food policy experts to inspire action and dialogue. To learn more, visit globalfoodinstitute.gwu.edu.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity. Today, we are focused on advancing human opportunity and reversing the climate crisis by transforming systems in food, health, energy, and finance. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org/subscribe and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn and LI @the-rockefeller-foundation.