Abstract

Newswise — Circular start-ups (CSUs) are gaining popularity to radically rethink the linear resource flows of global production systems and adopt ambitious approaches towards a circular economy from inception. For CSUs, the institutional environment is particularly relevant; this is because the complex nature of sustainability challenges requires a deep engagement with institutions to drive transitions from linear to circular practices. This article analyses how and why institutional factors influence CSUs in the highly entrepreneurial region of Catalonia in Spain. Based on a multiple case study, our findings demonstrate that CSUs are affected by informal institutions through founder motivations, their ability to create opportunities and social values. Formal institutions influence CSUs regarding the previous experience of founders, accessible ecosystem actors and supportive laws and regulations. These findings are important for effective policymaking to develop adequate support mechanisms and understand the particular challenges and opportunities CSUs face compared to traditional start-ups.