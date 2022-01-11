Newswise — Focusing on reducing emissions and improving fuel economy, automotive manufactories are developing Electric Vehicles (EV) to replace fuel and diesel vehicles starting in 2030~2040. The green power supply EVs to make a maximum environmental benefit, zero-emission, and lower pollution. However, changing climate occurs intermittently which results in spinning reserve of electric power. Fortunately, a stable electric storage system (ESS) may compensate for this problem.

Electromagnetic induction transmits power from the source to the load via air gap based on the Faraday theorem, Ampere theorem, and Maxwell equation. A power pad combines with a turned network (or compensation network) constituting a resonant circuit to transmit and receive more massive energy efficiently. As a result, it can efficiently transmit massive power with a higher efficiency up to 90%, the quality factor of 5~100, a coupling factor of 0.2~0.5, and fundamental operating frequency range from hundreds of Hz to several 100 kHz through an acceptable air gap. These achievements are a credit to high-frequency semiconducting switching components with less power loss, and a tuned compensation network can compensate for power transmission loss due to lateral misalignment between coils. In addition, high quality power pads can provide a higher magnetic flux to overcome the limitation of air gap.

A static battery charging system with a heavy electric storage tank will definitely help the vehicle to achieve a longer traveling distance. However, the heavy electric storage system will encumber the vehicle and produce more pollution to environment. On the contrary, a dynamic battery charging system can reduce the vehicle battery size and weight while increase vehicle driving efficiency. However, the system needs to integrate various infrastructures such as the wide spread battery charging stations.

Adaptive compensation of the magnetic inductive system (ACMIS), based on zero voltage switch (ZVS), transmitting electric power from a single-end inverter combined with a compensated network of parallel to parallel (P-P) type and an auto-tuning impedance of LC tank is introduced in this book. The issue of simultaneous power and data communication is covered. The coherent wireless data transferring scheme including handshaking communication, current trimming mechanism, and a data attached scheme which synchronizes with the power flow via magnetic link. The advantages are low cost and RF radiation and interference. In addition, it simultaneously carries feedback of the load side’s message in real time. The experiment for a multifunctional contactless power flow of the G2V mode and bidirectional outer communication and inner communication with giant magnetoresistance (GMR) effect for car parking guidance is introduced. The experiment analyzes data transferring performance including the current trimming method and data attached method to evaluate data transmission quality according to the varying lateral offset, output power, an air gap between two inductive power pads.

About the Author:

Chih-Cheng Huang was born in Taichung, Taiwan, in 1970. He received the M.S. degree in electrical engineering from National Chung Hsing University, Taichung, Taiwan, in 2012 and the Ph.D. degree in 2017 from the same university. He is currently an Assistant Researcher who works with the Department of Electrical Engineering, National Applied Research Laboratories, Taiwan. His research interests include wireless power transfer, communication, industrial electronics, and optimization techniques in power system economics and applications.

Chun-Liang Lin was born in Tainan, Taiwan, in 1958. He received the Ph.D. degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from the National Cheng Kung University, Tainan, Taiwan, in 1991. He was an Associate Professor and Professor with the Department of Automatic Control Engineering, Feng Chia University, Taichung, Taiwan, from 1995 to 2003. He is currently a Chair Professor with the Department of Electrical Engineering, National Chung Hsing University, Taichung, Taiwan. His research interests include guidance and control, wireless power transmission, and biometrics with applications. He was the recipient of the Distinguished Research Award three times from the National Science Council of Taiwan in 2000, 2003, and 2010, respectively.