Fractures are increasingly recognized as an important complication to type 2 diabetes. Despite normal density of the bone, the recycling capacity of bone material is impaired leaving the bone more inclined to fracture. In this study, the investigators found that a 12-months intensive exercise-based lifestyle intervention led to a substantial increase in markers of bone recycling. At the same time, bone density was preserved despite a considerable weight loss. Altogether, these changes are likely to reflect improved bone health. Thus, the study suggests that combining exercise and weight loss could be a potential strategy to prevent bone fractures in persons with type 2 diabetes. However, to fully address this issue, additional studies, designed specifically to assess the effect of lifestyle interventions on risk of fractures, are needed.  

