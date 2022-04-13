Abstract: Aims: Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are multipotent stem cells that are able to differentiate into several cell types, including cartilage, fat, and bone. It has been reported that the decision process of MSCs into fat and bone cells is competing and reciprocal. Interleukin (IL)-35 is an important effector protein in the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway that acts as a bone metabolism regulator. However, it is unclear whether IL-35 is also important for regulating MSCs differentiation to fat and bone. Methods: In current study, we evaluated the role of IL-35 in C3H10T1/2 cells, which are a good cell model for investigating osteogenesis and adipogenesis in bone-marrows. The role of IL-35 on MSCs proliferation and apoptosis were assessed using cell counting kit -8 assay and flow cytometry, respectively. Extracellular matrix mineralization and lipid accumulation were measured by Alizarin red S staining and Oil-red O staining, respectively. The most important transcription factor of the process of osteogenesis Runx2 and Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway components β-catenin and Axin2 were investigated in response to IL-35 treatment. Furthermore, the adipogenic markers PPAR-γ and C/EBPα were also investigated. Results: Our observations showed that IL-35 could promote the proliferation of MSCs and inhibit the apoptosis of MSCs. We found that IL-35 treatment resulted in a dramatic stimulation of osteogenesis and inhibition of adipogenesis. Moreover, IL-35 enhanced Wnt/β-catenin pathway key component β-catenin as well as Axin2 expression during MSCs differentiated to osteoblasts. Conclusions: Our findings suggested that IL-35 might control the balance between osteogenic and adipogenic differentiation of progenitor cells through Wnt/β-catenin-PPARγ signaling pathway, suggesting its potential application in providing an intervention in osteoporosis and obesity.