Newswise — This Friday, March 15 is International Long COVID Awareness Day. Also known as Post COVID-19 Condition, long COVID affects about 11 per cent of Canadians who contract the disease.

More than 200 symptoms have been connected to long COVID, with shortness of breath and brain fog being the most common. These symptoms can last for months and for most, they will subside. But there are several people who do not recover or remain symptomatic.

Manali Mukherjee is a long COVID researcher and an assistant professor in the Division of Respirology at McMaster University. She experienced the effects of long COVID for 18 months before recovering. You can read more about her experiences, here.

Mukherjee is available to speak about long COVID, her own personal experiences with the condition and the research that is currently underway to better understand it.

To speak with Mukherjee, you can reach out to her directly by email at [email protected].

For any other assistance, contact Adam Ward, media relations officer with McMaster University’s Faculty of Health Sciences, at [email protected].