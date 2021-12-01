Abstract

Promyelocytic Leukemia Nuclear Bodies (PML NBs) are nuclear membrane-less organelles physically associated with chromatin underscoring their crucial role in genome function. The H3.3 histone chaperone complex HIRA accumulates in PML NBs upon senescence, viral infection or IFN-I treatment in primary cells. Yet, the molecular mechanisms of this partitioning and its function in regulating histone dynamics have remained elusive. Here, by using specific siRNAs and protein Affimers, we identify intermolecular SUMO-SIM interactions as an essential mechanism for HIRA recruitment in PML NBs. In addition, we demonstrate that HIRA localization in the nuclear bodies is intimately linked to the presence of a soluble pool of H3.3-H4 dimers inside PML NBs, that is not found in cancer cells. Transcription inhibition prevents HIRA accumulation in PML NBs underscoring the importance of transcriptional activity to drive HIRA through PML NBs. Finally, in the context of inflammatory responses, HIRA and PML are necessary for the prolonged H3.3 deposition at the transcriptional end sites of interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs), well beyond the peak of transcription. We thus propose that HIRA partitioning in PML NBs is essential to regulate H3.3 deposition on transcriptionally active regions.