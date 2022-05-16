Newswise — World Health Organization (WHO) Member States will be voting on the adoption of the draft Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and Other Neurological Disorders (IGAP) at the 75th World Health Assembly, which begins 22 May.

On Saturday, 28 May 2022 at 14:00 CET, a webinar will discuss the outcomes of the Assembly and the impact on epilepsy.

The International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE), the International Child Neurology Association (ICNA), the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) and the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) invite the members of all four organizations and other interested parties to join the webinar to discuss the outcomes of the assembly and to reaffirm their commitment to continue to work together to achieve the IGAP targets.

The webinar will include presentations from the presidents of each of the four host organizations, plus a special presentation from the WHO, followed by a short Q&A session.

Speakers:

Dr. Devora Kestel – Director, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, World Health Organization (WHO)

Francesca Sofia – President, International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE)

Prof. Jo Wilmshurst – President, International Childhood Neurology Association (ICNA)

Prof J. Helen Cross – President, International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE)

Prof. Wolfgang Grisold – President, World Federation of Neurology (WFN)

