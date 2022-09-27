Abstract: Huntington’s disease (HD) causes progressive movement disorders and cognitive deficits. Besides, sleep disturbances and emotional distress are prominent clinical signatures of HD. The experimental subjects and HD human brains display altered regenerative plasticity resulting from aberrant neurogenic and nonneurogenic areas. Sleep disorders, emotional disruption, and cognitive deficits have been linked to impaired cell cycle events of neural stem cells (NSC) in neurodegenerative disorders. In a physiological state, circadian clock gene pathways play important roles in the regulation of the proliferation and differentiation of NSC, whereas the irregular circadian clock pathway is attributed to impairment in the neurogenic process. The recent advancement of chemogenetic-based approaches represents a potential scientific tool to rectify the abnormal circadian clock which may aid in mitigating neurogenic failure in the brain. Notably, GABAergic vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP)-expressing neurons in the brain plays a key role in the regulation of neuroplasticity and circadian rhythm. Thus, this conceptual review article addresses the potential link between sleep disorder and aberrant neurogenic events in HD and proposes chemogenetic kindling of vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) -expressing GABAergic neurons in the brain as a therapeutic strategy for reprogramming the clock gene pathways in mitigating the neurodegenerative failure in HD.