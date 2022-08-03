Research Alert

Article title: Abnormal intestinal milieu in post-traumatic stress disorder is not impacted by treatment that improves symptoms

Authors: Robin M. Voigt, Alyson K. Zalta, Shohreh Raeisi, Lijuan Zhang, J. Mark Brown, Christopher B. Forsyth, Randy A. Boley, Philip Held, Mark H. Pollack, Ali Keshavarzian

From the authors: “Results in this study indicate that the intestine is perturbed in individuals with [posttraumatic stress disorder] including altered levels of bacterial metabolites, intestinal barrier dysfunction, and higher levels of intestine-derived [extracellular vesicles] with concurrent higher levels of [high mobility group box protein 1].”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

