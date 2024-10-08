Newswise — Purpose Health care professionals (HCPs) working collaboratively can improve patient outcomes and also increase their understanding of each other’s professional roles. This descriptive study aimed to explore dental hygienists’ perceptions of collaboration with dentists and intraprofessional educational (IntraPE) experiences.

Methods A convenience sampling method was used to assess DHs perceptions of collaboration with dentists using the Interprofessional Collaboration Scale (ICS), a validated scale that measures perceptions of communication, accommodation, and isolation among HCPs. One open-ended question was added to explore IntraPE. Demographics, work characteristics and responses from the ICS were analyzed using frequency, mean, standard deviation, Pearson’s correlation, t-test, ANOVA, and multivariable regression. Responses from the open-ended question were transcribed, organized, and coded. Themes were identified using the Delve Qualitative Analysis Tool.

Results Of the 264 participants, the average age was 38.9, and most identified as female (98.9%). Data analysis revealed that DHs had positive perceptions of collaboration with dentists. Significant relationships were found between ICS factor accommodation and the average number of patients treated per day (rs = -0.242, p<0.001), dentists’ age (rs = -.145, p<0.05). Isolation showed a significant negative correlation with the average number of patients treated per day (rs = -0.156, p<0.05). Most reported having no opportunities for IntraPE education experiences with dentists. Five categories of themes were identified from the open-ended question: shared academic setting, clinic dentist, externships, desire for more shared learning, and shared patient experiences.

Conclusion Dental hygienists in this study had an overall more positive than negative perception of collaboration with dentists. Dental and dental hygiene programs should focus on intraprofessional education experiences to continue to enhance collaboration.

Authors: Walker, K; Giblin-Scanlon, L; Vineyard, J; McCarthy, J