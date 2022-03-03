Background

Intrauterine adhesion and cesarean scar diverticulum are the main complications of poor healing after uterine injury. Human umbilical cord MSCs transplantation has been regarded as the most potential treatment in the clinic, the safety and efficacy of which in the clinic, however, remains unclear.

Methods

In this study, ten patients were enrolled: six with intrauterine adhesion and four with cesarean scar diverticulum. All the patients were injected with human umbilical cord MSCs twice into the uterus. Beside the chest X-ray, ECG and abdominal ultrasound, many laboratory tests including blood routine, liver and renal function, ovarian function, tumor biomarkers, and immune function were used to estimate the safe after stem cell transplanted. In addition, the efficacy of stem cell transplanted was shown by the endometrial thickness, the volume of the uterus, and cesarean scar diverticulum based on 3D ultrasound imaging.

Results

We found that all results of these laboratory tests were normal in these enrolled patients before and after cell injection. Meanwhile, the results of the chest X-ray and ECG were also normal in the treatment process. The abdominal ultrasound showed that the size of the left and right kidneys was inconsistent in one patient after cell therapy, while those of other patients were normal. In addition, endometrial thickness, the volume of the uterus, and cesarean scar diverticulum showed an improving tendency, but no significant difference was noted.

Conclusion

In summary, intrauterine injection of clinically graded human umbilical cord MSCs was safe for poor healing after uterus injury.

Trial registration NCT03386708. Registered 27 December 2017, https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03386708?cond=CSD&cntry=CN&draw=2&rank=2