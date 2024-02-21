Liberating Greatness in Every Neurosurgeon, AtlasGPT Delivers the Most Trusted Decision Support for Brain and Spine Care

February 27, 2024

Newswise — Introducing AtlasGPT, transforming neurosurgical care and learning through the first artificial intelligence-driven collection of large language models (LLM) for the neurosurgical community. Atlas Meditech, with lead partner the Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group (JNSPG), announced the new AtlasGPT platform, which provides instant access to an exclusive, comprehensive database of peer-reviewed articles, clinical studies, and research findings to deliver unparalleled decision support for all subspecialties of neurosurgical care.

Today JNSPG published “AtlasGPT: dawn of a new era in neurosurgery for intelligent care augmentation, operative planning, and performance.”

AtlasGPT is a contextual model built specifically for neurosurgeons, residents, medical students, and patients, delivering significantly more reliable results than other models. Using AtlasGPT, users can ask questions and receive reliable answers from vetted medical sources to inform decision support for patient care, operative planning, research, learning and training, and publication.

“Our Atlas mission is to inspire neurosurgeons to push the boundaries of technical excellence and the art of surgery through innovation, which led us to develop AtlasGPT,” said Aaron Cohen-Gadol, MD, MSc, MBA, founder of Atlas Meditech. “AtlasGPT acts as a senior consulting colleague, delivering highly trustworthy results and peace of mind in decision making.”

“AI-driven technologies are evolving in the publishing world, and AtlasGPT allows our readers to instantly uncover JNSPG articles on clinical and laboratory research, innovative neurosurgical techniques, and medical advances,” said James Rutka, MD, PhD, editor-in-chief of the JNSPG. “We are committed to delivering the most advanced products to our readers that advance the practice of neurosurgery.”

AtlasGPT is currently available to a limited number of users, with wider availability planned for spring 2024. To sign up for access, users can register at www.atlasmeditech.com/atlasgpt.

Atlas Meditech comprises a suite of next-generation surgical intelligence innovations including AtlasGPT, its nonprofit flagship Neurosurgical Atlas, and Atlas Intelligence, an operative guidance tool using virtual twin worlds and artificial intelligence algorithms (to be released soon).

The Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group (JNSPG) is the scholarly journals publication arm of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance the practice of neurosurgery worldwide.

Contact:

Dana Larson

Atlas Meditech

[email protected]

917-345-9841