Newswise — NEW YORK – April 4, 2024 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) is excited to introduce New York Valves: The Structural Heart Summit, the expanded next iteration of our renowned annual Transcatheter Valve Therapy (TVT®) conference. Taking place June 5-7, 2024, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, North in New York City, the new summit will be a world-class educational experience in the field of structural heart interventions.

“New York Valves 2024 signifies an important milestone for our organization,” said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRF® and New York Valves Program Director. “For the first time, this meeting will provide a unique interactive environment for networking, collaboration, and education, including all members of the heart team. It offers practitioners an unprecedented opportunity to learn about the latest developments in each specific area of our field. Through real multi-specialty collaboration, this summit will not only advance our knowledge but also directly impact patient care worldwide."

For nearly two decades, CRF® has led the way in pioneering transcatheter therapies for structural heart disease at TVT®. New York Valves marks the next iteration of this legacy, featuring three days of transformative research and techniques that will redefine the landscape of structural heart interventions. It’s the premier gathering uniting interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, clinical cardiologists, cardiac imagers, heart failure experts, and other members of the heart team under one roof. With a renewed emphasis on multidisciplinary collaboration, New York Valves offers attendees the opportunity to harness the collective expertise of all specialties to develop the most effective and personalized treatment strategies for patients with valvular and structural heart disease.

“New York Valves 2024 is more than just a meeting; it's a multidisciplinary movement reshaping the landscape of cardiovascular care in patients with valvular and structural heart disease,” said Martin B. Leon, MD, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF® and New York Valves Program Director. “From novel therapies to best clinical practices, this summit embodies the evolution of transcatheter and surgical interventions. Our goal is to unite specialists from every corner of cardiovascular care to extend the heart team, redefine innovations, and develop new standards for managing valve patients."

Transcatheter valve therapy has evolved from a novel treatment for the sickest patients to become the standard of care for many with aortic stenosis. The rapid adoption of transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies has also transformed the treatment landscape, expanding options for patients with structural heart disease.

New York Valves 2024 will showcase advanced techniques and evidence-based medicine through live-case demonstrations, hands-on training, lively debate, and the latest updates that contribute knowledge to the field. With a distinguished lineup of world-renowned experts, this comprehensive program is designed as a practical, case-based course that will delve into best practices, clinical decision-making, patient selection, and strategies for devices, imaging, procedures, and complications management. The summit will also feature the latest breakthroughs and research in the field providing attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to explore the newest techniques and technologies in structural heart interventions.

About CRF®

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) is a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medicine, driving innovation, spearheading groundbreaking research, and transforming education in the field. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, CRF® not only accelerates medical breakthroughs but also equips healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance survival rates and elevate the quality of life for millions worldwide. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

