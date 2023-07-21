Newswise — Developed by OnsiteGene Inc. and sponsored by the NIH RADx initiative, PeakV is a sample-to-answer instrument that transforms PCR testing. With rapid thermal cycling and real-time fluorescent imaging of 40 cycles in just 5 minutes, it delivers exceptional performance. In just 7 minutes, it completes low copy multiplex qPCR, and RT-qPCR in 9 minutes.



PeakV offers a large sample volume capacity of up to 5mL, along with automated nested PCR and magnetic beads-based nucleic acid extraction. These features enhance sensitivity and specificity, surpassing traditional qPCR methods.



The user-programmable interface and the low-cost, contamination-free open-assay cartridge provide a platform for third-party assay developers to create customized sample-to-answer PCR tests. This empowers researchers and clinicians to explore endless possibilities in molecular diagnostics.



Step into the future of PCR with PeakV and experience a new level of efficiency, speed, and versatility.