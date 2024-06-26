Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Binghamton University, State University of New York Distinguished Professor and Nobel Prize Laureate M. Stanley Whittingham has been named a Knight Bachelor “for his services to research in chemistry.”

The honor entitles him to be known as Sir Stanley, or Sir Stanley Whittingham, and was announced as part of King Charles III’s official birthday honours list.

In his 30-plus-year career, Whittingham has been a pioneer in the development of lithium-ion batteries, for which he won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2019. He holds the original patent on the use of intercalation chemistry in high-power density, highly reversible lithium batteries.

“On behalf of Binghamton University, I congratulate Stan Whittingham for earning the title Knight Bachelor,” said President Harvey Stenger. “Stan has been recognized around the world at the highest levels for his contributions in developing the lithium-ion battery. We are so fortunate to have Stan here in Binghamton for his expertise as a scholar and researcher, and as a trusted teacher, colleague and friend.”

The Imperial Society of Knights Bachelor was officially founded in 1908, though the “knighthood is the oldest rank and dignity known to Christian civilization.” It is a registered charity and seeks to uphold the dignity of Knight Bachelor and the rights of the degree of knighthood at all times, to register every duly authenticated knighthood and to advise members on matters relating to the degree.

“I am absolutely delighted that the British government has given me this great honor,” Whittingham said. “I may be wearing a lab coat instead of armor, but I’ll continue to fight the good fight for energy storage, knowing the King is behind me!”

