Newswise — Currently, the only accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is through postmortem analyses after a patient dies, but investigators have now developed a highly sensitive method for quantifying levels of tau protein—a hallmark of the condition—in cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The method, which relies on optical sensors and what’s called “lab-on-fiber” technology, is described in a study published in Advanced Photonics Research and it can detect even slightly elevated levels of tau protein that may occur in the very early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Lab-on-fiber technology has been advancing in recent years, and its combination with nanometer-scale functional materials can be applied to small-volume samples for highly sensitive detection of molecules at low levels, thereby having potential for early screening and personalized medicine,” said lead author Francesco Chiavaioli, PhD, MEng, of the National Research Council of Italy.

URL Upon Publication: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/adpr.202200044

About the Journal

Advanced Photonics Research is an international Open Access journal that publishes peer-reviewed articles presenting novel, significant and high-quality results in all areas of the thriving field of photonics and optics.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world’s knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.