Newswise — The Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University, invites those interested to join the CBS GRAND OPEN HOUSE 2024 under the theme “The Mastery Journey.” This is a special opportunity to explore 14 Master’s and Doctoral programs in Business Administration, guiding participants on a journey to mastery in the business world. Attendees will also have the chance to update themselves on new business trends and gain insights from leading professors and experts.

The event will be held on October 20, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 5:00 PM at Samyan Mitrtown Hall 1, Samyan Mitrtown Shopping Center, with an opening speech by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tartat Mokkhamakkul, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University.

The event features five sessions packed with knowledge and new perspectives from experts and professors on various aspects of the business world:

1. Mastery of Presidential Leaders

Learn visionary leadership principles from Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University.

2. Mastery of Uncertain World and Sustainability

Discover sustainable competitive strategies in an uncertain world through MBA (Thai), MSB, MBM (Thai), MSCG, and M. Acc programs.

3. Mastery of the Glo-Cal Game

Learn how to become a business leader in a world where global and local are intertwined through MM, MSF, MFE, MBA (English), and MBM (English) programs.

4. Mastery of AI & Data-Driven Era

Prepare for a future driven by AI and data to uncover business opportunities through MS STAT & DATA SCI, MSc IT in Business, BSD Chula, and MSc Insurance programs.

5. Mastery of Sustainable & Impactful Research

Create sustainable change and positive impact through high-quality research with the Ph.D. in Accountancy and Ph.D. in Business programs.

Those interested can register at https://www.cbs.chula.ac.th/