WHAT: a multi-stakeholder platform to address health care challenges in NJ. First Lady Tammy Murphy to deliver the keynote address; Deputy Commissioner of Health Services Lisa Asare to serve as a Panelist; Shabnam Salih of the NJ Governor’s Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency, along with Dr. Ed Jimenez, President of University Hospital, and others

WHEN:  Monday, October 30, 2023, starting at 7:30 AM 

WHERE:  The Palace at Somerset Park, Somerset, NJ

WHO:  Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy

 

 

ABOUT RBHS; in support of improving patient care / Reducing Health Disparities:  Achieving Health Equity, Affordability, and Access in Public Health

