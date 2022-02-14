Abstract

Stem cell therapy may be a promising option for the treatment of vascular diseases. In recent years, significant progress has been made in stem cell research, especially in the mechanism of stem cell activation, homing and differentiation in vascular repair and reconstruction. Current research on stem cells focuses on protein expression and transcriptional networks. Ion channels are considered to be the basis for the generation of bioelectrical signals, which control the proliferation, differentiation and migration of various cell types. Although heterogeneity of multiple ion channels has been found in different types of stem cells, it is unclear whether the heterogeneous expression of ion channels is related to different cell subpopulations and/or different stages of the cell cycle. There is still a long way to go in clinical treatment by using the regulation of stem cell ion channels. In this review, we reviewed the main ion channels found on stem cells, their expression and function in stem cell proliferation, differentiation and migration, and the research status of stem cells' involvement in vascular diseases.