Iran-U.S. conflict: Prospects of war rely on Iran's pursuit of uranium enrichment

With both the U.S. and Iran backing down after an assassination by the former and missile strikes by the latter, the next potential provocation will likely be a nuclear one, according to Stuart Kaufman, a professor of Political Science & International Relations.

Kaufman, an expert on U.S. national security, international relations history, the war in Iraq and U.S. foreign policy, can comment on the current situation and provide an analysis on where it might go from here.

He said that if Iran seriously restarts enriching uranium, that could lead to a real war, not just the reciprocal missile strikes that took place Tuesday (U.S. time).

He can also talk about Donald Trump's decision to back out of the nuclear deal first and how that impacts his credibility.