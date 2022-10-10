Newswise — From robots inspired by animals and even amoeba, to better algorithms for self-driving cars and robotic surgery, researchers at the University of California San Diego will be presenting a wide range of papers at IROS 2022, which returns in a hybrid format Oct. 23 to 27, 2022.

IROS is one of the largest and most impactful robotics research conferences worldwide. It provides an international forum for the international robotics research community to explore the frontier of science and technology in intelligent robots and smart machines. The theme of IROS 2022 is “Embodied AI for a Symbiotic Society.” The in-person portion of the conference will take place in Kyoto, Japan.

“We only recently have returned to in-person conferences and it is very exciting that our Contextual Robotics Institute has 16 papers at the conference with full coverage of mechanisms, control, planning and interaction,” said Henrik Christensen, CRI director and a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. “We are not only back to in-person, but also back with a stronger set of papers, which is very gratifying.”

Here are the papers that researchers from the departments of computer science, electrical and computer engineering and mechanical and aerospace engineering are contributing this year.

Nikolai Atanasov

Safe Control Synthesis With Uncertain Dynamics and Constraints

K. Long, V. Dhiman, M. Leok, J. Cortés and N. Atanasov

DARL1N: Distributed multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning with One-hop Neighbors

B. Wang, J. Xie and N. Atanasov

Active Mapping via Gradient Ascent Optimization of Shannon Mutual Information over Continuous SE(3) Trajectories

A. Asgharivaskasi, S. Koga and N. Atanasov,

WFA-IRL: Inverse Reinforcement Learning of Autonomous Behaviors Encoded as Weighted Finite Automata

T. Wang and N. Atanasov

Sean Gao

Quantifying Safety of Learning-based Self-Driving Control Using Almost-Barrier Functions

Authors: Zhizhen Qin, Tsui-Wei Weng, Sicun Gao

Nick Gravish

Amoeba-inspired swimming through isoperimetric modulation of body shape

C Sparks, N Justus, R Hatton, N Gravish

A compliant thorax design for robustness and elastic energy exchange in flapping-wing robots

Hang Gao, James Lynch and Nick Gravish

Sylvia Herbert

Refining Control Barrier Functions through Hamilton-Jacobi Reachability

Sander Tonkens and Sylvia Herbert

Tania Morimoto

Learning Non-Parametric Models in Real Time via Online Generalized Product of Experts

Connor Watson and Tania K. Morimoto

Design and Evaluation of a Miniaturized Force Sensor Based on Wave Backscattering

Daegue Park, Agrim Gupta, Shayaun Bashar, Cedric Girerd, Dinesh Bharadia, and Tania. K. Morimoto

Tactile Perception for Growing Robots via Discrete Curvature Measurements

Micah Bryant, Connor Watson, Tania K. Morimoto

Mike Tolley

Locomotion via active suction in a sea star-inspired soft robot

Ishida M., Sandoval J. A., Lee S., Huen S., Tolley M. T. (2022)

Xialong Wang

From One Hand to Multiple Hands: Imitation Learning for Dexterous Manipulation from Single-Camera Teleoperation.

Yuzhe Qin, Hao Su, Xiaolong Wang

Online Adaptation for Implicit Object Tracking and Shape Reconstruction in the Wild.

Jianglong Ye, Yuntao Chen, Naiyan Wang, Xiaolong Wang.

Vision-Guided Quadrupedal Locomotion in the Wild with Multi-Modal Delay Randomization.

Chieko Sarah Imai, Minghao Zhang, Yuchen Zhang, Marcin Kierebiński, Ruihan Yang, Yuzhe Qin, Xiaolong Wang.

Press release

Michael Yip

Markerless Suture Needle 6D Pose Tracking with Robust Uncertainty Estimation for Autonomous Minimally Invasive Robotic Surgery

Zih-Yun Chiu, Albert Z. Lia, Florian Richter, Bjorn Johnson and Michael C. Yip

Video