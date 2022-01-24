Newswise — Washington D.C. -- Numerous global governmental agencies recommend lowering consumption of added sugars due to health risks, including the risk of overweight. Some recommendations include avoiding dietary sweetness altogether — regardless of the source — based on the hypothesis that reduced exposure to dietary sweetness will reduce the preference and desire for sweet foods/beverages, leading to reduced calorie intake and eventually, positive effects on weight.

At present, it is unclear whether reducing dietary sweetness would result in weight loss or maintenance. Before launching a significant effort to address this question using the available literature, one approach is to first determine what kinds, and how much evidence is available.

Based on this question developed by IAFNS, a team including the US Department of Agriculture is creating an evidence map on the association between dietary sweetness and body weight-related outcomes. The objective of this work is to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to conduct a formal review of studies to evaluate the sweetness-weight relationship to better inform dietary guidance.

The research above was supported by IAFNS Low- and No-Calorie Sweeteners Committee and Carbohydrates Committee.