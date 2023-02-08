Newswise — This week, we’ve seen report of the first known case of the H5N1 flu virus being transmitted from mammal-to-mammal. And although there have been warnings of the potential for widespread H5N1 human infection for years, so far there have been no known mutations found in humans that would cause the virus to transmit easily. However, work continues on vaccine development and scientists continue to monitor.

