Newswise — BROOKLYN, New York, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – During the Covid-19 pandemic, record numbers of workers resigned from their jobs, and employers were hard-pressed to find talent to fill numerous open positions. This is a continuing problem affecting American industry. The rate of resignations hit a 20-year high last fall, according to Pew Research, whose recent survey found that low pay, a lack of opportunities for advancement and feeling disrespected at work are the top reasons why Americans quit their jobs last year.

“The Great Resignation: How Analytics Can Help,” the 11th annual Conference on Human Capital Innovation in Technology & Analytics, co-sponsored by Johnson & Johnson and Accenture, will examine the role of data analytics in tackling the current challenges of critical shortages in the workforce resulting from record numbers of workers leaving their jobs.

The free Zoom conference on April 26, 2022, hosted by the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, convenes thought leaders and experts at the cutting-edge of human capital analytics. Participants, including executives, managers and professionals, who range from people analytics specialists to HR generalists — as well as faculty and students from a variety of disciplines — will explore how data analytics can help reveal not only why people are leaving their jobs in record numbers, but also what effective interventions organizations are using to improve the retention and attraction of talent.

Register HERE for this free conference

“This conference will be invaluable to a wide range of professionals for whom talent retention is of concern— from C-suite executives, human capital analytics specialists and HR professionals, to managers, government agencies and the press,” said Harold G. Kaufman, professor emeritus of the Department of Technology Management & Innovation, and Director of the Research Program in Human Capital Analytics at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, who created the annual conference series.

The conference will feature the following:

Thought leaders from Accenture, Johnson & Johnson, and Microsoft explore innovative data analytic methods being utilized to manage their talent shortages

explore innovative data analytic methods being utilized to manage their talent shortages The Conference Board will report research using recent data that provides insights into what’s happening with the workforce and where it is heading

will report research using recent data that provides insights into what’s happening with the workforce and where it is heading Participants from NYU Tandon include Kurt Becker , Vice Dean for Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship at NYU Tandon and Vincent Conte , Managing Partner, Work/Life, LLC and adjunct professor of Technology Management and Innovation

, Vice Dean for Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship at NYU Tandon and , Managing Partner, Work/Life, LLC and adjunct professor of Technology Management and Innovation An NYU research team will report a cutting-edge investigation of the relationship between resignations and job openings

A special addition to this year's program will be the participation of Distinguished Professor Tom Davenport from Babson College, a guru in human capital analytics

“This conference provides a valuable opportunity to learn from leading experts about how analytics can reinvent workforce management to more effectively deploy, utilize, develop and engage talent during The Great Resignation,” said Kaufman.

