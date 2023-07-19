Newswise — MIDDLETON, WI., July 19, 2023 - An international consortium led by the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) has published an updated comprehensive guide to differentiate multiple sclerosis (MS) from potential mimics. This guide, developed by experts in the field and published in The Lancet Neurology journal, aims to support the diagnostic process, allowing for faster and more accurate identification of MS.

Diagnosing MS can be challenging due to the existence of other disorders that exhibit clinical, laboratory, or imaging findings similar to those of MS. To ensure an accurate diagnosis, it is important for clinicians to consider these alternative explanations before confirming MS. The MS Differential Diagnosis Consortium, initiated by ACTRIMS, mobilized experts from around the world to address this issue and update guidance surrounding the diagnostic process.

As part of this effort, the consortium reviewed 476 relevant studies published after 2008 and developed comprehensive recommendations, which were published online in Lancet Neurology on July 19, 2023. The paper also addresses the consideration of geography, age, race, ethnicity, and genetic ancestry in the process of differential diagnosis for MS.

Andrew J Solomon,a Georgina Arrambide, Wallace J Brownlee, Eoin P Flanagan, Maria Pia Amato, Lilyana Amezcua, Brenda L Banwell, Frederik Barkhof, John R Corboy, Jorge Correale, Kazuo Fujihara, Jennifer Graves, Mary Pat Harnegie, Bernhard Hemmer, Jeannette Lechner-Scott, Ruth Ann Marrie, Scott D Newsome, Maria A Rocca, Walter Royal III, Emmanuelle L Waubant, Bassem Yamout, and Jeffrey A Cohen. Differential diagnosis of suspected multiple sclerosis: an updated consensus approach.

The Lancet Neurology published online ahead of print July 19, 2023, DOI is 10.1016/ S1474-4422(23)00148-5. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laneur/article/PIIS1474-4422(23)00148-5/fulltext

