The following op-ed is translated and adapted from SHRO President Dr. Antonio Giordano's interview with Fortune Italia. The interview was conducted by journalist Margherita Lopes, Fortune Italia. Click here to read the entire interview.

Newswise — In recent years, cultural and academic education has been disproportionately influenced by the concept of “competence,” at the expense of pursuing a well-rounded, liberal arts foundation. With tuition costs rising and the job market always changing, it is understandable for students, their parents, and academic leaders to find this idea appealing. It seems practical to focus your education on the skills needed to land a job after graduation.

Unfortunately for this generation of students, a competence-focused approach is based on the erroneous idea that school should be a factory for building skills, rather than a workshop of ideas.

