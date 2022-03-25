Corporations that were on the fence about cutting greenhouse gas emissions jumped to the side of “yes” after the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Why? Because the panel’s goal of reaching “net zero” emissions – the point at which the emissions from an entity equals the amount of greenhouse gasses being taken out of the atmosphere” – is as snappy of a tagline as anything their marketing team could have come up with.

So what does it mean that Google, ExxonMobile, Microsoft and other companies have jumped on the bandwagon?

The University of Delaware’s Kalim Shah, an expert on climate change policy, has some thoughts on corporate net zero targets.