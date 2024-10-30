Newswise — There have been numerous studies of the effects of screen time on children. But kids aren’t the only ones using cellphones; parents are just as likely to be seen glued to their devices at the park, at a restaurant and at home. Is digital distraction affecting parent-child relationships and, specifically, children’s mental health?

To find out, Audrey-Ann Deneault, an assistant professor of psychology at Université de Montréal, led a study of 1,303 preteens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The preteens completed a mental health questionnaire at ages 9, 10 and 11 to measure symptoms of anxiety, depression, inattention and hyperactivity. They were also asked questions to gauge how they felt about their parents’ screen use and its impact on their interactions.

Technological interference with relationships

“Technoference refers to the disruptive effect of technology on social interactions and relationships,” Deneault explained. Technoference occurs when digital technologies such as smartphones come between two people, whether romantic partners, friends, or a parent and child.

“The phone becomes a barrier,” said Deneault. It is an invisible but real wall that can alter the quality of human interactions and is quite different from the one created when we are busy with other activities.

“When we’re on our cellphone, we can completely forget about the world around us,” explained Deneault. “When someone talks to us, it’s as if they didn’t exist. We’re not usually so intensely absorbed when doing other tasks, such as folding laundry or making supper.”

To assess the effects of technoference on the preteens, Deneault wanted to get their perspective and see whether they themselves felt that technology was interfering with their interactions with their parents. She asked them to rate their agreement with simple statements such as “I wish my parent would spend less time on their phone and other devices” and “I get frustrated with my parent for being on their phone or other devices when we’re spending time together.”

Increased hyperactivity and inattention

The study found that higher perceived use of cellphones by parents was associated with an increase in symptoms of inattention and hyperactivity over time.

“Parents who were distracted by their cellphones tended to have children with more signs of ADHD, such as difficulty concentrating or increased impulsivity,” Deneault reported.

While the study suggests that increased technology use by parents may exacerbate hyperactivity and inattention in children, there was little evidence of an inverse relationship.

A coping mechanism?

However, the study did show an inverse effect for anxiety: anxiety in preteens appears to be a factor in increased cellphone use by parents.

Deneault hypothesized that the parents may have been using their cellphones to escape from dealing with tense and difficult situations with their anxious preteens.

“Our data suggest that some parents may be using their phones as a way of avoiding emotionally charged situations, such as managing their child’s anxiety,” she said.

Such digital avoidance behaviour could be interpreted as an emotional regulation strategy for parents facing complex relational challenges.

Disconnecting to reconnect

What can parents do to limit technoference and stay connected to their kids? Deneault has a few simple but effective solutions.

“It is understandable that in today’s world everyone wants to stay connected,” she said. “We don’t recommend turning off your phone completely, just being more aware of your cellphone use when you’re with your kids.”

She suggests periods of voluntary disconnection. “Take 15 to 20 minutes to colour together, leave your phone in another room and really be present with your child.”

That type of quality time allows for genuine, uninterrupted connection and makes a big difference in the parent-child relationship.